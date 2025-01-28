Mitteilung der Multitude AG:

Changes in Multitude Group's Leadership and Structure

Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company providing digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude," "Company," or "Group"), announces significant updates to its Leadership Team and organisational structure.

Leadership Changes

New CEO Appointment - Effective 1 January 2025, Mr. Antti Kumpulainen has assumed the role of CEO of Multitude Group, in addition to his existing position as CEO of Multitude Bank p.l.c.

Transition of Former CEO - As previously announced, Mr. Jorma Jokela stepped ...

