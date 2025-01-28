Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
28.01.25
09:16 Uhr
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 08:42 Uhr
SciBase: New review article highlights Nevisense effectiveness in identifying malignant skin lesions

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that a new review article has been published highlighting the performance of Nevisense in identifying malignant skin lesions. The article titled "Progressive approaches in oncological diagnosis and surveillance: real-time impedance-based techniques and advanced algorithms" was written by researchers at George Washington University, Washington DC, USA, and has been published in the journal 'Bioelectromagnetics'.

The review points to Nevisense's high sensitivity for detection of both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer, highlighting Nevisense as a valuable tool in identifying malignant skin lesions.

The overarching goal of the review is to summarize the clinical potential of state-of-the-art impedance-based technologies, explaining distinct electrical signatures inherent to cancer vs healthy tissues. These techniques offer real-time insights into tumor dynamics, paving the way for precision-guided therapeutic interventions.

The article is available through the following link: https://doi.org/10.1002/bem.22540

"This is an interesting review of important technologies for identifying different cancers. Nevisense represents an innovative approach to enhancing early-stage melanoma detection while minimizing unnecessary medical procedures through real-time impedance measurements," says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015, and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com.

For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-review-article-highlights-nevisense-effectiveness-in-identifying-malignant-skin-lesions,c4096664

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4096664/3227822.pdf

PR_oncological_diagnosis_review v1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-review-article-highlights-nevisense-effectiveness-in-identifying-malignant-skin-lesions-302361630.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
