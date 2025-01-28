LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) reported fiscal 2024 profit before income tax of 67.64 million pounds compared to 77.91 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 37.1 pence compared to 41.5 pence. Fiscal 2024 revenue declined to 1.49 billion pounds from 1.66 billion pounds, previous year. Group like-for-like net fees down 9% from prior year.Timo Lehne, CEO, said: 'As previously reported, whilst Contract extensions remain robust, the Board has taken a prudent view of fiscal 2025 given the weak new business environment which is expected to persist through the current year.'The Board continues to expect fiscal 2025 profit before tax to be approximately 25 million pounds.The Board proposed a final dividend at 9.2 pence per share. This, combined with the interim dividend of 5.1 pence per share, gives the total dividend for the year of 14.3 pence per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX