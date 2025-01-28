BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening notably higher, German stocks have pared some gains Tuesday morning as investors are a bit cautious ahead of policy announcements from major central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.Worries about trade policies of the Trump administration, and concerns about tech earnings due to the emergence of cost-effective Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI model weigh on sentiment and limiting market's upside.The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 21,393.38, was up 58.,338.61 a little while ago.Sartorius is soaring 12.5% thanks to the company's fourth-quarter earnings beating estimates, with underlying EBITDA coming in at 259 million euros.Merck is gaining about 5.5%. Siemens Energy, which suffered a sharp loss in the previous session, is up 2.3%. E.ON, RWE, Deutsche Telekom and Mercedes-Benz are up 1.5 to 2%.Siemens is down 1.7%. Infineon, HeidelbergCement, Brenntag, Puma, Rheinmetall, BMW, Adidas and Continental are lower by 0.5 to 1.2%.The yield on Germany's 10-year Bund fell below 2.5% ahead of the ECB meeting, with markets hoping for a 25 basis point interest rate cut.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX