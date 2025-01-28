Preview of Upcoming Code and Country Podcast

Elizabeth Sizeland is a national security expert with more than two decades of experience in the U.K. Government

Mrs. Sizeland held senior positions in the U.K. Government, including Deputy National Security Adviser, Director General at GCHQ, and Director for Transport Security

Currently an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of 20-year U.K. national security expert Elizabeth Sizeland to the Company's Industry Advisory Council.

With more than twenty years of experience in the U.K. government, Mrs. Sizeland specializes in defense and national security strategy and policy, organized crime and counterterrorism, cybersecurity and crisis response, and federal business development. Before her role as the United Kingdom's Joint Intelligence Organisation attaché in Washington, D.C., she served as Deputy National Security Adviser and Prime Minister's Adviser on National Resilience and Security in the Cabinet Office, collaborating closely with her U.S. counterparts. She has also held senior positions as a director general at the U.K. Government Communications Headquarters ("GCHQ"), a director in the U.K. Home Office focusing on modern slavery and exploitation, and a director for transport security at the U.K. Department for Transport.

"I am delighted to support Plurilock in its vital mission building resilience with government and critical industries," said Mrs. Sizeland. "Plurilock stands out as an ambitious and innovative leader in the industry delivering cutting edge solutions to address evolving threats. I look forward to working with Ian and the team!"

Mrs. Sizeland is currently a senior advisor at Beacon Global Strategies, a strategic advisory firm in Washington, D.C., that counsels companies on national security matters. She also serves as a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

"Elizabeth is a national security expert with more than two decades of experience in the U.K. Government," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "She is a highly accomplished former Deputy National Security Adviser and Plurilock will seek to leverage her extensive experience and relationships in strategic risk, strategy development, and federal business development as we continue to scale our business on the path to becoming a global leader in cybersecurity."

Plurilock Security Previews Next Episode of Code and Country Podcast

Plurilock also announces the upcoming episode of Code and Country, featuring Mrs. Sizeland, discussing the critical intersection of cybersecurity, resilience, and national security. Drawing from her experience shaping the U.K.'s cyber policies, Mrs. Sizeland explores how nations can counter state-sponsored cyber threats, the evolving role of the National Cyber Force, and the need for public-private collaboration to safeguard critical infrastructure. She also highlights the importance of societal-level resilience in preparing for and recovering from crises.

The episode covers emerging technologies like quantum computing and AI, their potential risks, and opportunities for advancing national security. Mrs. Sizeland emphasizes collaboration through alliances like Five Eyes and shares practical strategies for organizations to mitigate modern threats and build resilience. Tune in today and follow along for future episodes to gain actionable insights into navigating today's complex cybersecurity challenges.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

