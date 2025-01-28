CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: Retransmission: CTT Pharma and Johns Hopkins University Submits Proposal for $15 Million NIH Grant for Smoking Cessation

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CTTH) and Johns Hopkins University have successfully submitted our proposal for a NIH Grant that will utilize CTT's patented technology as a smoking cessation product. This grant will allow for clinical trials to be conducted and up to $15 million given to cover these trials. The NIH will begin the review process of this proposal in April 2025 and will notify Johns Hopkins University and CTT Pharma of the results. The CEO of CTT Pharma, Ryan Khouri stated, "This brings us one step closer to helping smokers quit, as 480,000 Americans die every year or 1300 per day from the effects of smoking. The last oral nicotine product that was FDA Approved for smoking cessation was Nicorette gum in 1984. While Nicorette gum has helped many people quit smoking, I believe consumers need more options to quit. CTT's fast acting dissolvable nicotine strips would use substantially less nicotine per dose compared to Nicorette Gum and also dissolve in seconds compared to the gum staying in the mouth for 30 minutes. I also want to price our patented technology at or below the price of Nicorette gum, as pricing of our product should not be a deterrent for a consumer looking to quit smoking. Upon approval from the NIH I'm confident in our teams ability to execute our technology and do not anticipate any problems arising. Johns Hopkins University will be in charge of the clinical trials from start to finish. This past October I attended and briefly spoke at a FDA/NIH hearing about advancing smoking cessation technology. I personally met with many individuals who work for both the FDA and NIH and had productive conversations. Furthermore, I have been asked to appear on Fox Business and Bloomberg for interviews in regards to this grant and have interest in doing both shows. I would prefer to do these interviews once our proposal has been approved but I'm considering doing them beforehand. I firmly believe CTT Pharma's dissolvable nicotine strips are a viable solution to a worldwide problem and should be used as a tool to get people to stop smoking." The World Health Organization states, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing over 8 million people a year around the world. More than 7 million of those deaths are results of direct tobacco use while 1.3 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke." The CDC says, "Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States. This is nearly one in five deaths." CTT will continue to update shareholders as more news becomes available.

