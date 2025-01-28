Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - ROBERTO RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RBTO) ("Roberto" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a geological mapping, rock chip and soil sampling program at its Janampalla Property, located in Perú.

The exploration program focused on the Terrinas, Viscacheros, Moises and Pamella veins and historical mines in the southern part of Janampalla. A total of 170 rock-chip vein and float samples were collected from multiple vein systems and proximal outcrops. An additional 60 orientation soil samples were collected at 10 m intervals along a number of sample lines oriented normal to vein strike.

Samples have been submitted to Alfred H Knight (AHK) assay laboratory in Lima, Perú for gold analysis by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish and for multi-element ICP analysis following a 4-acid digest. AHK is a fully ISO and UKAS accredited and certified assay laboratory who is independent of Roberto. The company will provide further update once assay results are received.

Qualified Person

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

For more information please contact:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by Roberto. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although Roberto believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because Roberto can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in Roberto's disclosure documents which can be found under Roberto's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238646

SOURCE: Roberto Resources Inc.