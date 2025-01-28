WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Tuesday announced that the company has secured a five-year contract to provide multimedia environmental compliance engineering support to the U.S. Navy and other U.S. Department of Defense installations globally.Primarily, the $80 million contract would focus on the eastern half of the U.S., Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.Under the contract, the engineering services company would deal with petroleum storage, oil spillage, compliance of environmental laws, and waste management.In the pre-market hours, Jacobs's stock is trading at $137.80, up 0.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX