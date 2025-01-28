Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
28.01.25
12:05 Uhr
17,058 Euro
+0,206
+1,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
28.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
KeyBank Begins Bicentennial Celebration of its Enduring Commitment to Clients, Teammates and Communities

Year-long celebration will highlight the bank's 200-year history and show that yesterday, today, and tomorrow, Key will be here to serve clients and communities

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Today, KeyBank launched a year-long bicentennial celebration. Throughout 2025, Key will celebrate two centuries of service to clients, teammates, and communities. Events are planned across the company's national footprint.

"KeyBank was founded in 1825 in Albany, New York. Our roots trace back to a time before electricity illuminated the night, before the automobile ruled the roadways, and before the telephone carried our voices across the continent." said Chris Gorman, KeyCorp Chairman & CEO. "I look forward to celebrating our company's rich history and showing that yesterday, today, and tomorrow, KeyBank will be here to help our clients, our colleagues, and our communities thrive."

The company unveiled a digital KeyBank Heritage Center. The site gives visitors an interactive look at KeyBank's two centuries of history, highlighting important milestones and events that have shaped the bank from its founding in 1825 to its presence today, as one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies.

In April, KeyBank will unveil a Heritage Center at the company's headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio. The state-of-the-art museum will house interactive exhibits featuring artifacts and visual displays highlighting KeyBank's storied history and countless contributions to the communities it so proudly serves across the country.

Additional details about KeyBank's Bicentennial Celebration will be released throughout the year. With 17,000 teammates, millions of clients, and a presence spanning from Maine to Alaska, KeyBank is positioned to serve its clients and communities for generations to come.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

###



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
