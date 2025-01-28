AGFA HealthCare at HIMSS 2025: Revolutionizing Enterprise Imaging with Innovation and Work-Life Balance

Empowering healthcare IT departments to experience Grow, Work, and Life - In Balance, with AGFA HealthCare's unified, purpose-built, modern Enterprise Imaging Platform.

As the demand for medical imaging surges, IT departments face growing pressures to keep up the pace and adopt the latest innovations - ensuring best-in-class imaging management and data security for their overworked imaging teams. This is why, at this year's HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, March 3-6, 2025 in Las Vegas, AGFA HealthCare will showcase groundbreaking innovations designed to drive business growth and clinical performance while improving ease, efficiency, and support for IT teams in their daily operations.

It's all part of AGFA HealthCare's "Grow, Work, Life - In Balance" ethos, which seeks to improve the personal and professional wellbeing of healthcare personnel. To that end, AGFA HealthCare will be offering onsite demos to show how its latest Enterprise Imaging solutions offer a worry-free operating lifecycle which helps IT departments experience distraction-free productivity and enhanced efficiency. In addition, AGFA will be hosting a series of "Peer Perspective" presentations for others to learn how their peers are handling some of the industry's biggest challenges.

The Future of Enterprise Imaging is Here

HIMSS attendees are invited to visit AGFA HealthCare's booth #5027 to experience firsthand how the latest advancements in Enterprise Imaging are reshaping and simplifying medical image management. Discover how our innovations eliminate barriers and enable boundless cross-site collaboration with blazing-fast speed--delivering the right read, to the right radiologist, at the right time, and in high-fidelity, either on cloud or on premises.

At this year's event, AGFA HealthCare will highlight, among many others, the following solutions--all designed to drive growth, streamline efficiency, and inspire confidence.

ENTERPRISE IMAGING CLOUD: A fully managed SaaS solution that simplifies the software lifecycle by delivering automated updates, effortless scalability, and enhanced security. This "hands-free" solution enables improved cost control while scaling on-demand as your needs grow.

STREAMING CLIENT: This powerful solution eliminates barriers for your organization, extending diagnostic reach beyond the reading room. Blazing fast and with full image fidelity--it moves pixels not studies & exams--across networks with a 99% reduction in bandwidth and the potential for an 89% reduction in data transfer.

MULTI-ENTITY FEDERATION : Designed to break down image and data silos, this innovation enables stakeholders to access the information they need, whenever and wherever they need it. This solution supports worklist access across multiple hospital sites and third-party PACS--making it truly universal.

WORKFLOW ORCHESTRATOR: Leverage the power of AGFA HealthCare's RUBEE® to intelligently curate personal worklists and prioritize tasks, boosting radiologist productivity. It minimizes administrative tasks and burdens that divert time from patient care.

AI (AUGMENTED INTELLIGENCE): The RUBEE® AI product suite seamlessly integrates with Enterprise Imaging through clinical packages, the flexible CARPL platform, or tailored integrations, empowering radiologists to work smarter, not harder.

Experience all this for yourself at HIMSS!

AGFA HealthCare's team will be on-site offering live demonstrations and fostering in-depth IT discussions. To further support the event's general theme, Experience the Future of Healthcare, AGFA HealthCare will host a client series in its booth: "Peer Perspectives: Connected Imaging Solutions for IT Leaders - Integration, Imaging, Innovation - Real Stories, Real Results."

These will be a series of brief presentations, followed by a live Q&A session, which will allow customers to lead discussions on real-world challenges and solutions, and give attendees the opportunity to gain practical knowledge from those in similar roles.

Among the confirmed participants:

Essentia Health: Dr. Sarah Manny, CMIO, will discuss the Power of True Enterprise Imaging with Radiology & Cardiology

Tampa General: Steven Johnson, Sr Director IT Enterprise Imaging will host an informative discussion on the Enterprise Imaging Cloud: Achieving success, and fast-tracking deployment with AGFA HealthCare.

AdventHealth: A.J. Scarlato, Director, AIT Imaging Operations will present how AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging creates a unified platform that brings PACS, EMR, users, and customers together.

On-site demos to include:

EI for Radiology

EI Cloud

Streaming Client

VNA

EI for Cardiology

XERO ® Universal Viewer

Workflow Orchestration

Artificial Intelligence

Business Intelligence

HIMSS attendees will also get the chance to experience our latest innovations firsthand through our application specialists. We encourage you to pre-register here for the following demos, with additional product demos available upon request.

Our Approach: Grow. Work. Life - In Balance.

"We strongly believe that our Enterprise Imaging technologies will have--and are having--a transformative effect on healthcare IT departments everywhere," says Nathalie McCaughley, AGFA HealthCare President. "At AGFA HealthCare, we deliver beyond technology; we are a strategic partner focused on enabling customer success. Trust and engagement anchors our proactive collaboration as we align on long-term visions and drive technology adoption. By sharing expertise, we ensure impactful operational outcomes and anticipate future challenges - our goal is to grow together with the organization, becoming an extension of our customers' IT teams. Relentlessly committed, we prioritize tangible successes and enduring partnerships that help navigate the unknown with confidence."

With wide-ranging benefits like blazing-fast streaming, new levels of scalability and elasticity, guaranteed uptime, AGFA HealthCare next-generation technologies deliver unmatched efficiency and a seamless user experience while lowering management, installation, and costs.

