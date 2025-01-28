Anzeige
JLT Mobile Computers AB changes management following discontinuation of subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB

Finanznachrichten News

Växjö, Sweden, January 28, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces a change in management following the discontinuation of JLT Software Solutions, which was announced on January 17, 2025).

The software development is now being integrated with the Group's other product development for better cost-efficiency, management, and customer-driven development. This means that the operations of JLT Software Solutions AB will be discontinued, and Andreas Nivard, former CEO and CPO, is leaving the company.

Visit jltmobile.comfor more information about products and services. Financial information can be found on the company's investor pages.

Reader EnquiriesPress ContactCertified Adviser
JLT Mobile Computers Group pr@jltmobile.com (mailto:pr@jltmobile.com) Eminova Fondkommission AB
Per Holmberg, CEO
Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934
adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid)
www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)



About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.


