JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January-September 2025

Växjö, Sweden, October 24, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January - September 2025 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 111.6 (75.4)

Net sales MSEK 104.0 (93.6)

Operating profit MSEK 1.1 (-0.5)

Profit after taxes MSEK 0.9 (-0.4)

Cash flow MSEK 2.9 (6.1)





In short

Large customers boosted sales, but the market in general was affected negatively by the economic climate. Order intake increased by 48% to SEK 112 million, and revenue rose by 11% to SEK 104 million compared to the same period last year.

The gross margin recovered during the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, which had been impacted by a weakening dollar. It reached 38% for the period, compared to 45% during the same period last year.

Operating profit improved to SEK 1.1 million (-0.5), and profit after tax amounted to SEK 0.9 million (-0.4).

Cash flow was positive at SEK 2.9 million, and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 16.1 million at the end of the period. The equity ratio was 58%, and there are no interest-bearing liabilities.

A new safety feature based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was launched in collaboration with Linnaeus University. This feature enhances safety in industrial environments by automatically turning off the screen when vehicles are in motion.

Despite continued uncertainty regarding U.S. tariffs and political turbulence, the company sees signs of stabilization and continues to focus on innovation, strategic priorities, and long-term value creation for customers and shareholders.



The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company's website,jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

