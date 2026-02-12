JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes 2025 Year-end report

Växjö, Sweden, 12 February 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its Year-end report for the full year 2025

Summary of key figures

October -

December January-

December Order Intake, MSEK 30.1 (27.6) 141.6 (103.0) Net Sales, MSEK 27.5 (24.7) 131.5 (118.4) Operating Profit, MSEK -3.0 (-9.3) -1,9 (-9.7) Profit after taxes, MSEK -3.4 (-7.2) -2.5 (-7.7) Cashflow, MSEK +0.8 (+0.7) +3.7 (+6.8)

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no

dividend be paid for the fiscal year 2025.

CEO Comments

Sales increased during the year despite continued hesitant end-customers

We increased order intake to SEK 142 million during the year, which corresponds to a growth of 37 percent compared to the previous year, while invoicing grew to SEK 132 million, an increase of 11 percent. A significant part of the sales boost came from a major order of SEK 22 million to a leading US food producer, delivered in the second quarter.

Demand in warehousing and logistics, our largest market segment, remained low in 2025, largely due to the geopolitical uncertainty that is causing our end-customers to take a wait-and-see position. To compensate for the weakness in the warehouse and logistics segment, we have already increased the prospecting of other segments, especially ports and construction and mining machinery, which has started to have positive effects.

Implemented cost reduction measures

We have made several efforts to reduce our costs and make our operations more efficient. We have consolidated our software development with the rest of the Group's product development and discontinued the operations of our subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB. These changes meant that in the financial statements for 2024, we wrote down capitalized development costs both for the software company and for Android-related projects. As a result of these measures, operating expenses in 2025 have decreased to SEK 52 million, which is SEK 5 million lower than the previous year. Depreciation of development expenses has been reduced to SEK 0.4 million.

The weaker US dollar had a negative impact on earnings

During the year, the US dollar has lost almost 20 percent against the Swedish krona, which has had a negative impact on our gross margin. The effect was particularly evident this year as sales to dollar customers accounted for as much as 74 percent of the total sales, an unusually large share. Invoicing has been made at a significantly weaker dollar exchange rate than was in force at the time of the quote. We have also revalued the inventory linked to dollar purchases to the current rate. All in all, this meant that the gross margin fell to 38 percent, eight percentage points lower compared to the previous year. Although the sales volume increased from the previous year, it resulted in a loss of SEK 3.8 million in gross profit. We still managed to improve EBITDA by SEK 0.4 million from the previous year, which ended at SEK -1.7 million. Operating profit was SEK -1.9 million, an improvement compared to SEK -9.7 million the year before.

Uncertainty about tariffs dampened market demand

The current uncertainty around tariffs in international trade has contributed to a more cautious attitude among JLT's customers, resulting in reduced demand during the year. The unclear customs situation has also led to an increased administrative workload internally, with associated cost increases for follow-up and investigation. Currently, JLT computers manufactured in Sweden are not subject to export duties to the United States, while components of non-European origin, including third-party products, accessories and spare parts, are subject to customs duties.

Inventory levels have decreased

During the year, the focus has been on reducing inventories, which increased after the pandemic as a result of the build-up of safety stocks when there was a component shortage followed by an unexpected decline in demand. At the end of the year, inventory amounted to SEK 25.5 million, which is SEK 13 million less than the previous year.

Key events during the year

First quarter

After a period of weak demand in our key markets, we saw a recovery in the first quarter of the year. We managed to secure several large deals, which led to a record-high order intake. During this time, we also completed the consolidation of our product development and discontinued the operations of the subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB.

Second quarter

We tripled our production capacity to meet increased demand and increased sales by 24 percent compared to last year. We introduced the first fixed-mount computer to the market with a 15-inch

Full-HD display, which was presented to port customers during the TOC trade fair in Rotterdam. The US administration announced tariffs on goods from the EU, which in turn led to the EU threatening retaliatory measures. This created uncertainty for both JLT and our customers.

Third quarter

Sales continued to increase compared to last year. We launched an innovative screen blanking solution that uses AI and machine learning together with our computers to improve safety in industrial environments. The US and the EU reached a political agreement on the tariff issue, and new general US import tariffs were introduced.

Fourth quarter

Our computers were validated for port operations by Navis, a leading supplier of port operating systems, and were showcased at the TOC exhibition in Singapore, further strengthening our strategic position in the port segment. In addition, we signed a partnership with MakuSafe in the US, which strengthens our offering in security solutions.

Future prospects

We are one of the leading players in rugged vehicle computers, focusing on high performance, quality and reliability. To meet the current market situation in warehousing and logistics, we have implemented cost savings while successfully investing in other market segments, including ports and construction and mining equipment. Thanks to committed employees, we have managed another challenging year, better than the industry as a whole and managed to turn two years of lost sales into growth. The efforts we have made give us a solid platform for continued growth when the market is expected to recover in 2026.

Per Holmberg, CEO

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company's website,jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT's investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 pm CET on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

