Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624
30.12.25 | 08:08
0,150 Euro
+2,74 % +0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Showcases Proven Rugged Performance at SITL 2026

Image available: pressrelease@pr.jltmobile.com

Växjö, Sweden, 12 March 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces its participation at SITL 2026, taking place 31 March-2 April 2026 at Paris Nord Villepinte, Hall 7, together with its French Partner Timcod.

At Booth H129, visitors can experience JLT's field-proven rugged hardware, designed to maximize uptime, reliability, and connectivity in modern warehouse and logistics operations.

Reliability in the warehouse is not just a goal-it is a requirement.
At SITL 2026, JLT Mobile Computers will demonstrate how robust, purpose-built computing solutions help logistics operators maintain stable operations and high productivity, even in demanding environments.

Rugged solutions for warehouse and logistics operations

On display at Booth H129 will be two flagship rugged computers widely used in logistics operations worldwide:

JLT6015 - a powerful 15.6" Full HD rugged computer designed for high visibility tasks and mission critical communication, delivering reliable performance and dependable 5G connectivity in tough environments.

JLT1014P - the market's most compact 10.4" rugged computer, specifically designed for tight forklift cabins where space is limited, without compromising durability or reliability.

Meet the experts at Booth H129

Throughout SITL 2026, JLT and Timcod experts will be available for demonstrations and discussions on how the right rugged hardware platform can reduce downtime and support long-term reliability in warehouse and logistics environments.

For more details about the event, please visit our Event calendar.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

Reader enquiriesPress contactCertified Adviser
JLT Mobile Computers Grouppressrelease@pr.jltmobile.comEminova Fondkommission AB
Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com		 www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
