30.12.2025
WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624
Berlin
29.12.25
0,146 Euro
+2,10 % +0,003
30.12.2025 11:58 Uhr
JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computer's CEO acquires shares from the company's principal owner

Växjö, Sweden, December 30, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that the company's CEO has acquired shares from the company's principal shareholders.

JLT's main owner and founder, Jan Olofsson, 82 years old, has decided to reduce his active involvement in the company by reducing his ownership. The aim is to ensure the company's long-term management and its continued commitment to JLT's success. In line with this, the company's CEO, Per Holmberg, has expressed a desire to acquire shares from the main owner.

The parties have been discussing possible solutions for some time and have now agreed on an arrangement where Per has acquired 1,100,000 shares against cash payment and is given the opportunity to acquire an additional 1,100,000 shares in one year through a call option. Per already owns just over 700,000 shares and has an employee stock option of 200,000 shares that expires in 2027. After the first share purchase, Per's ownership in JLT is 6.4%, and upon exercise of all options, his ownership will exceed 10%.

Jan Olofsson comments: "The purpose of this arrangement is to ensure JLT's continued development and leadership. I am very pleased with how Per has managed to navigate the company through several years of tough times in the market, and I am pleased that he has now chosen to become a major shareholder in the company. I am confident that this will contribute to the continued stable development of JLT's business."

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

Reader enquiriesPress contactCertified Adviser
JLT Mobile Computers Grouppr@jltmobile.com (mailto:pr@jltmobile.com) Eminova Fondkommission AB
Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid)		 www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.


