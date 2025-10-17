Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624
Berlin
17.10.25 | 08:08
0,150 Euro
+4,17 % +0,006
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 08:22 Uhr
JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Nomination committee 2026

Växjö, Sweden, October 17, 2025* * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that the company's major shareholders/shareholder groups, in accordance with the established principle for appointing the nomination committee of JLT Mobile Computers, have appointed a nomination committee with Josef Weidman as convener.

The company shall have a nomination committee consisting of three members, with one member to be appointed by each of the three largest shareholders in the company.

The members of the Nomination Committee are currently:

  • Jan Olofsson, representing personal holdings
  • Josef Weidman, appointed by AB Grenspecialisten
  • Jerry Fredriksson, representing personal holdings, Canola AB

The Nomination Committee has appointed Josef Weidman as its Chairman.

The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing proposals on the following matters to be presented for resolution at the Annual General Meeting:

  • Proposal for the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting
  • Proposal for Board members
  • Proposal for the Chairman of the Board
  • Proposal for director fees and other remuneration for Board assignments, including compensation for committee work
  • Proposal for the company's auditor
  • Proposal for auditor's fees
  • Instructions for the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to Josef Weidman at josef@grenspecialisten.comor by mail to:

JLT Mobile Computers nomination committee
Attn: Josef Weidman
AB Grenspecialisten
Box 4042
203 11 Malmö, Sweden

Proposals must be submitted no later than February 28, 2026

Reader enquiriesPress contactCertified Adviser
JLT Mobile Computers Grouppr@jltmobile.com (mailto:pr@jltmobile.com) Eminova Fondkommission AB
Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid)		 www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
