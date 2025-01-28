HEXPOL AB: Year-end report 2024

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2024

Sales amounted to 4,694 MSEK (4,868).

Adjusted EBIT (excl. non-recurring items) amounted to 631 MSEK (838).

Adjusted EBIT-margin (excl. non-recurring items) amounted to 13.4 percent (17.2).

EBIT amounted to 556 MSEK (755).

EBIT-margin amounted to 11.8 percent (15.5).

Profit after tax amounted to 353 MSEK (507).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 441 MSEK (571).

Earnings per share amounted to 1.02 SEK (1.47).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 1.28 SEK (1.66).

Operating cash flow amounted to 1,171 MSEK (1,390).

Non-recurring items amounted to an expense of 75 MSEK (83) before tax.

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024

Sales amounted to 20,437 MSEK (22,046).

Adjusted EBIT (excl. non-recurring items) amounted to 3,247 MSEK (3,659).

Adjusted EBIT-margin (excl. non-recurring items) amounted to 15.9 percent (16.6).

EBIT amounted to 3,172 MSEK (3,576).

EBIT-margin amounted to 15.5 percent (16.2).

Profit after tax amounted to 2,220 MSEK (2,524).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to 2,308 MSEK (2,588).

Earnings per share amounted to 6.45 SEK (7.33).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 6.70 SEK (7.51).

Operating cash flow amounted to 3,012 MSEK (3,994).

Non-recurring items amounted to an expense of 75 MSEK (83) before tax.

The Board of directors propose an ordinary dividend of 4.20 SEK per share (4.00).

"The sales during the fourth quarter were somewhat lower than the corresponding quarter the previous year. Europe showed higher sales but the for us important North American market showed lower sales. This was mainly due to customers shutting down their production for the Christmas holidays earlier than in previous years. In total the fourth quarter 2024 showed sales of 4,694 MSEK (4,868) with adjusted EBIT of 631 MSEK (838) and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 13.4 percent (17.2). The lower margin is particularly affected by the greater seasonal effect and that costs cannot be taken out that quickly. Despite the somewhat lower sales and lower result, we delivered a strong operating cashflow of 1,171 MSEK (1,390).

HEXPOL has a strong market position and a well-proven business model that together with a strong customer focus and geographical closeness to our customers gives us good conditions to deal with global uncertainty. We continue to strengthen the company's position through efficiency measures while laying the foundation for taking advantage of the growth opportunities that exist, both organically and through acquisitions."

Klas Dahlberg, President and CEO

This information is information that HEXPOL AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 01:00 p.m. CET on January 28, 2025. This report has been prepared both in Swedish and English. In case of any divergence in the content of the two versions, the Swedish version shall have precedence.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Rosén, Deputy CEO and CFO

Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 60

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2024 amounted to 20,437 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.