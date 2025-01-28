Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025

WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
Tradegate
28.01.25
17:45 Uhr
15,605 Euro
-0,750
-4,59 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,60515,69017:49
15,60515,69517:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 12:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Copco AB: Atlas Copco Group Interim report on Q4 and full-year summary 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Organic order growth, record revenues and record cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Fourth quarter

  • Orders received increased 8% to MSEK 39 725 (36 843), organic increase of 4%
  • Revenues increased 2% to MSEK 45 988 (44 954), unchanged organically
  • Operating profit reached MSEK 10 018 (9 086), corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (20.2)
    • Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 10 029 (9 956),
      corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (22.1)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 9 981 (8 833)
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.60 (1.39)
  • Operating cash flow at MSEK 9 915 (8 799)
  • Return on capital employed was 28% (30)
  • The Board proposes:
    • An ordinary dividend for 2024 of SEK 3.00 (2.80) per share, to be paid in two equal installments

Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

Previous near-term outlook (published October 23, 2024):
Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will weaken somewhat.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our
Reports and presentations page

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on January 28, 2025.

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
