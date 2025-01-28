Atlas Copco AB: Atlas Copco Group Interim report on Q4 and full-year summary 2024

Organic order growth, record revenues and record cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Fourth quarter

Orders received increased 8% to MSEK 39 725 (36 843), organic increase of 4%

Revenues increased 2% to MSEK 45 988 (44 954), unchanged organically

Operating profit reached MSEK 10 018 (9 086), corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (20.2) Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 10 029 (9 956),

corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (22.1)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 9 981 (8 833)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.60 (1.39)

Operating cash flow at MSEK 9 915 (8 799)

Return on capital employed was 28% (30)

The Board proposes: An ordinary dividend for 2024 of SEK 3.00 (2.80) per share, to be paid in two equal installments



Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

Previous near-term outlook (published October 23, 2024):

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will weaken somewhat.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our

Reports and presentations page

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on January 28, 2025.

About Atlas Copco Group: