Atlas Copco AB: Atlas Copco Group Interim report on Q4 and full-year summary 2024

Organic order growth, record revenues and record cash flow
Fourth quarter
- Orders received increased 8% to MSEK 39 725 (36 843), organic increase of 4%
- Revenues increased 2% to MSEK 45 988 (44 954), unchanged organically
- Operating profit reached MSEK 10 018 (9 086), corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (20.2)
- Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 10 029 (9 956),
corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (22.1)
- Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 9 981 (8 833)
- Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.60 (1.39)
- Operating cash flow at MSEK 9 915 (8 799)
- Return on capital employed was 28% (30)
- The Board proposes:
- An ordinary dividend for 2024 of SEK 3.00 (2.80) per share, to be paid in two equal installments
Near-term outlook
Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.
Previous near-term outlook (published October 23, 2024):
Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will weaken somewhat.
About Atlas Copco Group:
Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com