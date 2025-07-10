Atlas Copco AB: Joint venture with Chinese abatement company to be formed

Nacka, Sweden, July 10, 2025: Atlas Copco Holding China Co Ltd will acquire 70 percent of the equity of Shanghai Shareway Environment Technology Co Ltd (Shareway Environmental Technology). Minority shareholders will retain 30 percent ownership. The joint venture will be managed as an independent entity with its own R&D and production.

Shareway Environmental Technology is located in the Jiading district of Shanghai, China and has 320 full time employees.

Main product categories are abatement equipment to treat effluent gases from semiconductors and solar panel manufacturing. The company is active in the broad electronics technology industries including solar, semiconductor and flat panel display markets.

"We are very pleased to welcome Shareway Environmental Technology to the Group. With this partnership we will further strengthen our abatement portfolio and related services for the semiconductor and solar panel customers in China", said Koen Lauwers, Business Area President Vacuum Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 630 M CNY (926 MSEK*).

The joint venture is expected to close during the third quarter and will functionally be part of the Semiconductor division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

