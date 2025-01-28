Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
28.01.25
15:29 Uhr
2,570 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 12:00 Uhr
8 Leser
Enersense International Oyj: Inside information, positive profit warning: Enersense raises its 2024 revenue estimate and gives preliminary information on its 2024 financial performance

Finanznachrichten News

Enersense International Plc | Inside Information | January 28, 2025 at 13:00:00 EET

Enersense International Plc raises its revenue estimate for 2024 and specifies its EBITDA estimates. The company's revenue has developed more positively than expected following the completion of several projects at the end of the year.

According to preliminary and unaudited information, Enersense's revenue for the 2024 financial year is expected to be EUR 413-416 million. Previous guidance had estimated revenue at EUR 385-410 million.

According to preliminary and unaudited information, Enersense's EBITDA for 2024 is estimated at EUR 14-16 million, of which EUR 10.1 million relates to the termination of the wind power project development cooperation agreement, which has no net result or cash flow impact. As a result of the agreement termination, the company recognised EUR 10.1 million in EBITDA and made a corresponding write-down of EUR 10.1 million in fixed assets. Excluding this impact, EBITDA is estimated at EUR 4-6 million, which is in line with the previous guidance range of EUR 4-8 million.

According to preliminary and unaudited information, the adjusted EBITDA of the core businesses is expected to be EUR 19-21 million. According to previous guidance, the adjusted EBITDA of the core businesses would be EUR 17-21 million.

Previous guidance for the 2024 financial period (issued on 4 December 2024)

In 2024, Enersense's revenue is expected to be in the range of EUR 385-410 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 4-8 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the core businesses is forecast to be in the range of EUR 17-21 million.

The financial guidance does not take into account any divestments that may result from the strategic assessment.

Enersense will publish its 2024 Financial Statement Bulletin on 28 February 2025.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC
Kari Sundbäck
CEO

Further information:
Jyrki Paappa
CFO
Tel. +358 50 556 6512
Email: jyrki.paappa@enersense.com

Media contacts:
Liisi Tamminen
Head of Communications and Sustainability
Tel. +358 44 222 5552
Email: liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.enersense.com

About Us
Enersense International Plc is a creator of zero emission energy solutions and strongly supports the ongoing energy transition and enabling a zero-emission society. Enersense Group's revenue in 2023 was EUR 363 million. The company has approximately 2,000 employees, with operations in Finland and internationally. Enersense's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). The company's investor pages can be found at www.enersense.com/investors.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
