Enersense International Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Enersense provides preliminary information on its January-June performance and lowers its guidance for 2025

Enersense International Plc | Inside Information | August 06, 2025 at 20:15:00 EEST

Preliminary information on Enersense International Plc's January-June 2025 performance

MEUR 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 Change-% 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change-% Revenue 76.9 100.8 -23.7 146.6 199.0 -26.3 EBITDA 2.9 -9.5 130.0 24.1 -5.0 578.0 Core businesses' revenue 74.8 82.9 -9.8 139.5 161.7 -13.7 Core businesses' EBITDA -0.2 -4.2 94.4 1.1 -0.4 391.8 Adjusted core businesses' EBITDA 3.1 4.3 -27.9 5.3 8.9 -40.1

The figures are unaudited.

Enersense's EBITDA strengthened significantly in the first half of the year, mainly due to the sale of its wind and solar project development business completed in February. The sale of the Marine and Offshore Unit was completed in July and therefore its positive impact is not included in the January-June figures. In 2025, the core businesses' EBITDA will be impacted by higher-than-anticipated one-off costs related to measures aimed at accelerating the company's strategy. With these measures, the company will strengthen its long-term profitability in line with the lifecycle partnership strategy published in June. Since the end of the first quarter of 2025, the core businesses' adjusted EBITDA margin and order backlog have turned to growth, and this positive development is expected to continue.

Enersense is enhancing its profitability through the Value Uplift programme launched at the end of 2024. The programme started off with better-than-expected results, and the company is raising the programme's overall target for the annual EBIT run-rate improvement to EUR 6.5 million by mid-2026, up from the original EUR 5 million.

As of the beginning of 2024, Enersense has retrospectively included the profits and losses of associated companies in items affecting comparability. As a result, the core businesses' adjusted EBITDA for 2024 has increased by EUR 0.8 million from the previously reported figure.

Enersense is updating its financial guidance for the core businesses in 2025 and will now specify a range for the core businesses' adjusted EBITDA. The company will discontinue its guidance on EBITDA for the core businesses, as the adjusted EBITDA more clearly reflects the development of operational performance.

Enersense will publish its Half-Year Financial Report on 12 August 2025.

New guidance for 2025

Enersense expects its core businesses' adjusted EBITDA to be EUR 16-20 million (2024: EUR 20.7 million) in 2025.

Previous guidance for 2025 (published 28 February 2025)

Enersense expects its core businesses' EBITDA to improve from 2024 (2024: EUR 10.4 million) and its core businesses' adjusted EBITDA to be at the same level as in 2024 (2024: EUR 19.9 million). The Marine and Offshore Unit under strategic assessment is not part of the core business and no guidance is given for it.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Kari Sundbäck

CEO

About us

Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com