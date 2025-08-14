Enersense International Oyj: Enersense to reconstruct 75 kilometres of high-voltage lines in Estonia

Enersense International Plc | Investor News | August 14, 2025 at 16:00:00 EEST

Enersense will reconstruct the Paide-Sindi high-voltage overhead lines commissioned by Estonia's transmission system operator Elering AS. The reconstruction will improve reliability and security of Estonia's electricity network. The line is also important for the future Estlink 3 connection between Estonia and Finland. The agreement strengthens Enersense's position as an expert in energy transmission systems in the Baltics.

The reconstruction will cover 75 km of 330 kV high-voltage lines between Paide-Sopi and Sopi-Sindi in southwestern Estonia, along with 47 km of parallel 110 kV overhead lines. The existing lines, built between 1969 and 1989, have reached the end of their service life. When an old overhead line is dismantled, 235 hectares of land are freed up that can be used, for example, for forestry and thus increase biodiversity.

According to Reigo Kebja, Head of Asset Management at Elering, the renewal of overhead lines is essential to ensure a modern energy system that meets current standards and supports the sustainability of Estonia's electricity network. The reconstruction of the line is also a prerequisite for the future Estlink 3 connection between Estonia and Finland, as it enables the transmission of electricity across Estonia via Estlink 3.

Enersense will carry out both the design and construction works, offering a full turnkey solution. The total contract value is EUR 27 million, and the work will take place from 2025 to 2027. The order will be recorded in the Power Business Unit's order book in the third quarter of 2025.

"We are deeply grateful for our customer's trust and will give our very best throughout the entire project. The reconstruction contract is significant for Enersense, providing an opportunity to apply the best engineering solutions from our design and construction teams. Moreover, as we will carry out the entire project from design to commissioning, the project perfectly aligns with Enersense's new lifecycle partner strategy and strengthens our position as an expert in energy transmission systems," says Ott Sillukse, Enersense's Head of High Voltage in Estonia.

Further information:

Ott Sillukse

Head of High Voltage in Estonia

ott.sillukse@enersense.com

About us

Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com

Image Attachments

Enersense Elering Project