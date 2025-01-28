AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Bridgefield Capital, a private investment firm, Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Philips Emergency Care Business from Royal Philips N.V. (PHG). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.This acquisition is a key component of Bridgefield's strategy to invest in the $26 billion emergency medical products market.Following the completion of the deal, the Philips Emergency Care Business will become a part of Bridgefield's newly formed holding company, Emergency Care Holdings.By leveraging the strength of this acquisition, Bridgefield aims to build a high-value platform that fosters growth and innovation in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.The transaction is expected to close later in 2025.PHG is currently trading at $27.44 up 0.48 percent or $0.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX