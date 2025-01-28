CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple (AAPL) has launched its new Black Unity Collection, featuring a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a custom watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpapers designed to celebrate Black culture.The release comes just ahead of Black History Month in the U.S., which begins on February 1.Created in collaboration with Black creatives, the collection includes a watch faced called Unity Rhythm incorporated with colors of the Pan-African flag - black, green and red. The design also features custom numerals formed by intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow.'The watch face reacts to the gyroscope, so when a user raises their wrist to check the time, the strands coalesce from a series of abstract brush strokes into digits,' the company stated in a blog post.The Unity Rhythm watch face will be available through the upcoming watchOS 11.3 update in Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and iPhone Xs or later.Additionally, the iPhone maker has unveiled Black Unity Sport Loop, priced at $49, available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2.The latest release marks Apple's commitment towards advancing economic, educational and creative opportunities for individuals for diverse communities across the world.To further highlight its commitment, the Cupertino, California-based company has announced support for several global organizations, including Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans; Battersea Arts Centre in London; Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney; and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX