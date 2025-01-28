WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Tuesday announced an organizational restructuring, dividing its operations into three segments: North America Commercial Insurance, International Commercial Insurance, and Global Personal Insurance.Jon Hancock, currently leading International Commercial Insurance, will now also oversee the newly formed Global Personal Insurance, encompassing Global Accident & Health, Personal Home and Auto, Global Warranty & Services, and High-Net-Worth businesses.Hancock's updated title is EVP, Chief Executive Officer, International Commercial Insurance and Global Personal Insurance. Don Bailey, EVP, Chief Executive Officer, North America, will continue heading North America Commercial Insurance.gAIG closed Tuesday's trading at $75.17 down 1.24 percent or $0.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX