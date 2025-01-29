MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) announced that its President, Gunjan Kedia, will become the company's Chief Executive Officer at the conclusion of the organization's annual meeting of shareholders on April 15. Current Chairman and chief executive officer Andy Cecere will continue as executive chairman, leading the Board of Directors and supporting Kedia as she assumes her new role.Kedia, 54, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2016. She has nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, having held global executive positions at State Street Financial and BNY, as well as leadership roles at McKinsey and Company and PwC.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX