AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income was 2.69 billion euros, higher than last year's 2.05 billion euros.Earnings per share climbed to 6.84 euros from 5.20 euros a year ago.Total net sales were 9.26 billion euros, higher than prior year's 7.24 billion euros.Net bookings, meanwhile, dropped to 7.09 billion euros from last year's 9.19 billion euros.Further, ASML said it intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2024 of 6.40 euros per ordinary share, which is a 4.9 percent increase compared to 2023.An interim dividend of 1.52 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on February 19. This leads to a final dividend proposal to the General Meeting of 1.84 euros per ordinary share.Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company projects total net sales between 7.5 billion euros and 8.0 billion euros, and a gross margin between 52 percent and 53 percent.For fiscal 2025, ASML continues to expect total net sales to be between 30 billion euros and 35 billion euros, with a gross margin between 51 percent and 53 percent.In 2024, the company achieved total net sales of 28.3 billion euros, and a gross margin of 51.3 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX