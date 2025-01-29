MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L) Wednesday said its fourth-quarter attributable Silver production including Silverstream decreased 3.3 percent to 13,700 koz from 14,161 koz a year ago, mainly impacted by the cessation of mining activities at San Julián DOB, decrease in volume of ore processed and lower ore grade at Fresnillo.Gold production increased 33.6 percent to 203,942 oz from 152,605 oz last year, primarily due to the increased volume of ore processed at Herradura.Lead as well as Zinc production rose 6.1 percent and 0.4 percent year-over-year to 16,863 t and 28,951 t respectively.For fiscal 2025, the company continue to expect attributable Silver production, including silverstream to be in the range of 49 moz to 56 moz. Attributable Gold production for the year is expected between 525 koz and 580 koz.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX