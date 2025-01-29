DJ Q4 and FY 2024 production results

EQS Newswire / 29/01/2025 / 10:34 MSK

Solidcore Resources plc Q4 and FY 2024 production results

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces fourth-quarter 2024 production results, successfully exceeding full-year production guidance by 3% and delivering USUSD 1.3 billion in revenue.

"In 2024, the Company delivered stable year-on-year results and beat its production guidance, while maintaining exceptional safety performance. The Board's approval of the Ertis POX and green energy projects construction, as well as acquisition of the Syrymbet tin deposit, were important milestones in our long-term growth strategy in Kazakhstan achieved last year. As we look ahead to 2025, we anticipate strong production and continued progress on our development projects, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- For the third consecutive year, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employeesand contractors. Accordingly, days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) remained at zero.

-- Gold equivalent ("GE") output for the full year was largely stable year-on-year (y-o-y) at 490 Koz and 3%above the original production guidance of 475 Koz. Quarterly production was down by 18% y-o-y to 119 Koz due to aplanned decline in gold grade attributable to processing of the more complex refractory ore at Kyzyl.

-- GE sales in 2024 increased by 17% y-o-y to 536 Koz and outpaced the production level because in H1 theCompany managed to unwind significant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles that accumulated in 2023 on the backof logistical challenges. GE sales in Q4 amounted to 122 Koz with a 14% y-o-y decline attributable to a lag betweenconcentrate shipment to refinery and Dore production at Varvara as well as persistent issues with railcar shortageson the eastbound railroads affecting Kyzyl sales.

-- Revenue from ongoing operations for FY 2024 increased by 49% to USUSD 1.3 billion, which was attributableto higher gold prices and sales. Q4 revenue was up by 10% y-o-y to USUSD 322 million driven by the sustainedfavourable prices despite weaker quarterly sales.

-- The Company expects full-year Total Cash Costs ("TCC") and All-in Sustaining Cash Costs ("AISC") to bewithin the announced guidance range of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz, respectively. CAPEX isexpected to be largely in line with the original guidance of USUSD 225 million.

-- Net Cash position as of the end of 2024 stood at USUSD 374 million versus net cash of USUSD 357 million as ofthe end of H1 2024. The balance reflects positive free cash flow from operations offset by the outflow related tothe Company's announced M&A transactions.

-- In 2024, the Company achieved significant milestones in advancing the Ertis Hydrometallurgical Plant(Ertis POX project), in line with its long-term strategic plan for the Company. These included the formal projectapproval by the Board of Directors, assembly and delivery of the autoclave to the transhipment port for winterstorage, commencement of procurement activities for processing equipment and long-lead items, and obtainingpositive expert reviews on the detailed design for the construction of temporary buildings and structures. Theproject remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and the commencement of full-scale constructionproceeding as planned.

-- The Company will present its strategy implementation progress and full-year financial results over awebcast at the end of March 2025. Participation details will be announced closer to the event date.

2025 OUTLOOK

-- In FY 2025, the Company expects to deliver 470 Koz of GE output. The expected y-o-y decrease is driven bythe planned grade and recovery declines at both the Kyzyl and Varvara operations. The Company will startredirecting Kyzyl high-carbon concentrate to a third-party POX.

-- Costs are estimated to be in the ranges of USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz forAISC[1]. A y-o-y increase is expected mostly due to the grade and recovery decrease, and persisting domesticinflation, which will offset expected positive effects from Kazakh tenge ("KZT") devaluation. The estimate remainscontingent on the KZT/USD exchange rate, which has a significant effect on the Company's local currency denominatedoperating costs.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 300 million. The y-o-y increase will be drivenby the planned investment in Ertis POX construction (which is expected to account for USUSD 160 million of capitalexpenditure in 2025) and construction of solar and gas power stations at Varvara. Sustaining CAPEX will berepresented by further expansion of a tailings storage facility at Kyzyl, fleet replacement at Komar, explorationat the Elevator deposit (Varvara hub) and construction of a fire-assay laboratory in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

PRODUCTION RESULTS

3 months ended Dec 31, 12 months ended Dec 31, % change1 % change1 2024 2023 2024 2023 Waste mined2, Mt 33.6 29.8 +13% 129.0 122 +6% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 1,512 1,252 +21% 5,201 5,260 -1% Ore processed, Kt 1,618 1,607 +1% 6,372 6,341 +0% Average GE grade processed, g/t 2.5 2.9 -13% 2.8 2.9 -4% Production, GE Koz3 119 145 -18% 490 486 +1% Kyzyl 74 104 -29% 320 316 +1% Varvara 45 41 +10% 170 169 +0% Sales, GE Koz 122 142 -14% 536 458 +17% Kyzyl 80 85 -6% 365 271 +35% Varvara 42 56 -25% 172 188 -9% Revenue, USUSDm4, 5 322 291 +10% 1,327 893 +49% Net cash/(debt), USUSDm6 374 (171) NM LTIFR (Employees)7 0 0 NA 0 0 NA DIS (Employees)8 0 0 NA Fatalities Employees 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Contractors 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Average headcount 3,577 3,202 +12% Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Kyzyl waste mined reporting approach has been amended starting from Q2 2024 to include specification of volume weight coefficients used to convert cubes into tons by mines and periods. (3) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. (4) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (5) Revenue includes re-sale of third party metal. Sales are shown net of re-sale of third party metal. (6) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 December 2024. (7) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account. (8) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Yerkin Uderbay Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz ir@solidcore-resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)