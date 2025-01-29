New virtual option for Section 2 completion enhances onboarding efficiency and reduces compliance risks

In a move to help employers streamline the onboarding process for new hires and mitigate compliance risk, Experianhas announced the launch of a new virtual Section 2 service to aid in the completion of Form I-9. Experian's highly trained experts and government-approved service make the accurate completion of Form I-9 easier and more efficient for both employers and their new hires.

Why it matters

Form I-9 is a critical piece of the onboarding process and ensures employees are authorized and eligible to work in the U.S.

Traditionally, Section 2 of Form I-9 required employers to meet face-to-face with new employees to verify information and documents provided by the employee.

However, in-person completion isn't always practical or possible, given about 14% or roughly 22 million people currently work from home, according to Pew Research Center. 1 In addition, many employers lack the bandwidth or expertise required to accurately complete Form I-9.

"We are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Anne Obee, Vice President of Experian Employer Services. "By outsourcing the virtual Section 2 completion of I-9, employers can avoid costly penalties, streamline the onboarding process and facilitate a positive hiring experience for new employees while maintaining compliance in this digital age."

How it works

Employers enrolled in E-Verify can leverage Experian's enhanced I-9 Management solution during onboarding, which gives new hires the option to complete Section 2 of Form I-9 via a brief video call with an expert Experian representative.

During the call, new hires present the appropriate documents, allowing an Experian agent specializing in I-9 compliance to finalize Section 2.

Upon completion, the form is automatically submitted, ensuring a seamless and compliant process.

Experian launched its Employer Services business for employers seeking a better service experience for themselves and their employees. The business offers critical solutions HR, payroll and tax professionals count on.

To learn more about Experian's Employer Services business, visit https://www.experian.com/employer-services/.

