Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecules to cure metabolic diseases. Its proprietary FUSION System platform has created a pipeline of covalent candidates, which are drug molecules that form permanent bonds with their target proteins in the body, offering potential advantages over traditional non-covalent drugs. Lead asset icovamenib is in clinical trials for type 2 and type 1 diabetes (T2D; T1D), aiming to address critical unmet needs in the space. The company is also advancing next-generation asset BMF-650 towards the clinic, for diabetes and obesity. The treatment markets for these disease areas are projected to reach c $134bn and c $105bn, respectively, by 2030. Multiple pipeline catalysts are anticipated for Biomea throughout 2025.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...