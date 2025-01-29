WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $305.515 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $403.380 million, or $5.07 per share, last year.Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327.347 million or $4.18 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $743.509 million from $690.106 million last year.MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $305.515 Mln. vs. $403.380 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.90 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue: $743.509 Mln vs. $690.106 Mln last year.On January 28, for the first quarter of 2025, the MSCI Board declared a cash dividend of $1.80 per share, an increase of 12.5 percent. The dividend will be paid on February 28, to shareholders of record as of February 14.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects capital expenditure of $115 to $125 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX