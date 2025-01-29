Transforming Healthcare Imaging in New Jersey: Englewood Health Selects AGFA HealthCare's Cloud Solution

Englewood Health sought an innovative cloud Enterprise Imaging Platform that could streamline clinical and administrative operations, and relieve current and future system infrastructure needs. They found that solution along with an alliance with the ideal partner, AGFA HealthCare.

Englewood Health has signed a contract with AGFA HealthCare , a world leader in Enterprise Imaging, to bring AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Cloud solution to one of New Jersey's leading healthcare systems. With the implementation underway, Englewood Health's acute care hospital and network of physician practices, urgent care centers, and imaging facilities will soon gain access to a robust, fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This cutting-edge technology enables enhanced cost control, rapid scalability, excellent reliability, and a worry-free operating lifecycle--eliminating the need for Englewood to handle software updates, security, or hardware management; all of this will be expertly managed by AGFA HealthCare, which is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A Shared Vision

"The biggest thing that attracted [us] was [AGFA's] vision and their path forward," says Gentian Lamcaj, Sr. Director of IT Infrastructure at Englewood Health. "We matched on their vision. Since we were innovators to move to the cloud as a healthcare system, we were looking for that innovation, that availability."

"Having no dependency on local resources. Having no dependency on where you're located. Being able to access from anywhere, were a few of our critical requirements, and AGFA delivers on this with a clear vision and a roadmap."

Hands-off Platform that's Fast, Reliable, Secure

"Englewood wanted a fast, reliable and secure platform that they could essentially implement, not worry about, and have end users simply access it," says Nathalie McCaughley, President for AGFA HealthCare. "And, they wanted a partner that could lessen the burden at a local level, while providing a hands-off Enterprise Imaging Platform that provides service to their interpreting radiologists across the country with the same performance as if you were in the four walls of the hospital."

Lamcaj continues, "We want the same experience as opening up Microsoft Outlook or Office on my phone, the same experience for imaging. [Clinicians] can be a lot more productive if they can quickly access what they need and focus on patient care without unnecessary delays."

Operational Advantages

Operationally, having AGFA HealthCare fully manage the platform for Englewood Health will help to reduce staff workload and the IT footprint. Combined with high reliability, security, and reduced downtime that the service delivers, it can reduce stress, too, while giving clinicians a seamless operating experience to stay productive and focused.

Enterprise Imaging Cloud offers IT Leadership:

Reduced workload

Better operating cost control

Improved reliability and availability

Managed security

Maximized performance

Fully managed Enterprise Imaging service

Peace of mind, always

Up-to-date software

No risk of falling behind

Satisfied clinicians

Secure and Worry Free

The selected AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging suite chosen by Englewood Health - which includes of EI Cloud (SaaS), EI for Radiology, EI for Cardiology, as well as VNA and the XERO® Universal Viewer is built with robust cybersecurity and risk management practices.

"Because the platform is cloud-hosted by AGFA," adds Inderpal Kohli, Englewood Health Chief Information Officer, "we look forward to the benefits of managed upgrades and streamlined network maintenance that supports optimal system uptimes. With hassle-free technology that's diagnostically excellent, it leaves our staff--clinicians and IT--more time to do their best work and improve the delivery of patient care."

Unified and Collaborative Care

For Englewood Health, which processes about 400,000 imaging studies a year across its hospital and the hospital's community-based imaging facilities, AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Cloud enables a seamless integration with the Epic EMR, creating an Imaging Health NetworkTM (IHN) across all of Englewood's facilities. This powerful IHN will provide all members of a care team a singular view--anytime, anywhere--of radiology, cardiology and ECG image studies, facilitating consultation, collaboration, and decision making. The platform also connects referring physicians and patients to their imaging health records, and they can share studies with referral centers and throughout their network.

