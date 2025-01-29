MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein (HSIC) announced a strategic investment by funds affiliated with KKR. In addition to current holdings, KKR will make an additional $250 million investment in the company's common stock. KKR will become the largest non-index fund shareholder in the company with a 12% position. KKR will also have the ability to purchase additional shares via open market purchases up to a total equity stake of 14.9% of the outstanding common shares of the company.Henry Schein reported preliminary, unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024. Preliminary revenue in the fourth quarter was $3.2 billion. Preliminary GAAP net income was $94 million, or $0.74 per share. Preliminary non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $149 million, or $1.19 per share. Preliminary adjusted EBITDA was $270 million.For full year 2024, preliminary revenue was $12.7 billion. Preliminary GAAP net income was $390 million, or $3.05 per share. Preliminary non-GAAP net income was $605 million, or $4.74 per share. Preliminary adjusted EBITDA was $1.06 billion.Henry Schein announced preliminary financial guidance for 2025. Revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share are both expected to grow in the range of low to mid-single digits in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow in a mid-single digit range in 2025.The company's Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $500 million to the stock repurchase program, with $250 million to be executed through accelerated share repurchases.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX