WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Wednesday it was awarded a follow-on contract with a potential for up to $904 million over five years to continue development of the U.S. Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability, a system that integrates sensors across surface, land, and air platforms to enable Integrated Fire Controls.RTX has been the sole provider of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) since 1985. The new sole source contract follows an existing five-year Design Agent contract.The CEC is a critical network for the U.S. Navy that connects multiple platforms and associated sensors together and provides composite tracking to combat and weapons systems.Collins will add new capabilities to the system including increased interoperability, expanded weapon and sensor coordination and integration of new data sources.Collins has successfully deployed and maintained CEC on more than 174 U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and international platforms.The contract provides significant opportunity and flexibility to affect the CEC mission through future task orders for engineering activities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX