OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Canada Inc., the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) announced Wednesday that non-profit organization Héma-Québec has included HyQvia in its list of distributed plasma products in Quebec.This move ensures that, starting January 30, 2025, HyQvia will be reimbursed for both adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older.HyQvia is approved in Canada as a replacement therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) and secondary humoral immunodeficiency (SI) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. Notably, it is the only subcutaneous immune globulin infusion that offers a once-monthly administration schedule, either every three or four weeks.TAK is currently trading at $13.38 up 0.04 percent or $0.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.