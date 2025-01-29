Nordic Paper Holding AB: Nordic Paper removes dividend policy

The Board of Directors of Nordic Paper has today decided to remove the dividend policy of the company.

"Our decision to remove the dividend policy provides flexibility for the company.", comments Tim Stubbs, chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has not yet made its decision for proposal for dividend for the financial year 2024 to the Annual General Meeting. Such decision will be communicated as soon as it has been made.

This information is inside information that Nordic Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.05 CET on 29 January 2025.

Nordic Paper is a leading specialty paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. We have been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. Our products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. From our five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, we supply customers in 85 countries. Nordic Paper had in 2023 net sales of SEK 4,472m, about 680 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.nordic-paper.com