Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves enters into an agreement for the sale of high-volume production equipment to Frencken Group

Gothenburg, January 29th, 2025: Gapwaves entered into an agreement for the sale of automated production equipment for high-volume assembly and testing of waveguide antennas to Frencken Group. The agreement has a total value of ca MEUR 2.9 and is expected to be delivered during 2025 and 2026.

This follows the recent appointment of Frencken Group as a production partner for the high-volume production, assembly and testing of Gapwaves waveguide antennas under the joint development and supply agreement between Gapwaves and Valeo.



Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger comments: "We are pleased to reach an agreement for the sale of production equipment to our partner, Frencken Group. Our close collaboration with Frencken is important for Gapwaves in our role as a full-service partner and supplier for customers, which includes providing advanced equipment for the automated high-volume production lines that are required. The start of production for the Valeo antenna starts in 2025 here in Gothenburg. The production will then be transferred to the high-volume line at the Frencken production facility in China during 2026".

