DOLFINES: 2024 Revenues

Montigny Le Bretonneux, January 29, 2025

2024 REVENUE

+28% to €10.3 millions,

+17% on a comparable basis

The presentation of the DOLFINES group's annual turnover is based on the financial statements of DOLFINES SA, which have not yet been reviewed by its statutory auditors, as well as those of its three active operating subsidiaries, each 100% owned by DOLFINES SA: Aegide International, 8.2 France and Dietswell do Brasil.

In the absence of the presentation of the consolidated financial statements due to the time needed to harmonize the accounts of the various companies in the group and in order to provide an overall economic view of the main financial aggregates of the DOLFINES Group, the table below provides an analytical view, which has not been reviewed by the statutory auditors.

In 2024, revenue from all of DOFINES' activities amounted to €10.31 millions, up 28% compared to 2023. Excluding Aegide International's activities, which were integrated as of May 1, 2023, overall revenue amounted to €7.46 millions, up 17% compared to 2023.

Euro millions

2024

2023

Change

H2 2024

H2 2023

Change DOLFINES SA 4.04 2.50 +62 % 2.22 1.33 +67 % 8.2 France / Madrid 3.02 3.65 -17 % 1.26 2.08 -39 % Aegide International 2.85 1.66 +72 % 1.30 1.16 +12 % DIETSWELL do Brasil 0.40 0.22 +82 % 0.31 0.22 +41 % Total 10.31 8.03 +28 % 5.09 4.79 +6 %

In the second half of 2024, revenue from all DOLFINES activities was €5.09 millions compared to €4.79 millions in the second half of 2023, up 6%.

Over the year as a whole, DOLFINES SA benefited from the increase in O&G Audits and Technical Consulting activities in the field of offshore wind power, as well as from the renewal of existing contracts in France.

Aegide International's revenue increased by 72% (as a reminder, integration as of May 1, 2023). On a comparable basis (May to December 2024 vs. May to December 2023), it is up nearly 5% due to the growth in audit and training activities. This impact was offset by a significant decline in consulting activities, impacted by project and order delays in the second half of the year.

The overall decrease in revenue of 8.2 France is mainly due to the centralization of Technical Assistance activities on DOLFINES SA. On a like-for-like basis, activity remained stable over the year.

Dietswell do Brasil has recorded a recovery in its activity, which is still too single-product. Work on diversification continues.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions based, among other things, on DOLFINES' current and future strategy and the economic environment in which DOLFINES operates. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed, expressed or implied, in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DOLFINES.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN Code: FR001400SP13- Mnemonic Code: ALDOL - DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmqekZybaGmZnWlrZZ2Ya2aZaZlpmmCbameXlmWblZuVnZyUlGpla5jJZnFqnGZq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89714-dolfines_pr_2024-revenues.pdf