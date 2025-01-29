PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSA, CMCSK) announced Wednesday that it has unveiled an ultra-low lag connectivity experience, offering its customers significantly reduced latency when using interactive applications.This new technology is designed to enhance real-time activities such as gaming, video conferencing, and virtual reality, setting a new standard for internet responsiveness.Initially, Comcast's low-lag Xfinity internet will benefit users of FaceTime on Apple devices, Meta's mixed reality headsets, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, and various games on Valve's Steam platform.Over time, this technology will be extended to additional applications that adopt Comcast's open standard, ensuring an even broader reach for improved connectivity.The company emphasizes that this advancement goes beyond simply increasing internet speeds. By dramatically lowering lag, Comcast aims to provide a more seamless and responsive online experience.CMCSA is currently trading at $37.69 up 0.36 percent or $0.14 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX