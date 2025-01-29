Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,510 Euro
+0,030
+2,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,75019:52
Dow Jones News
29.01.2025 19:10 Uhr
177 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jan-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      158,182 
Highest price paid per share:         130.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          127.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1944p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,440,834 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,440,834) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.1944p                    158,182

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
750              127.50          09:04:56         00320273604TRLO1     XLON 
750              127.50          09:04:56         00320273605TRLO1     XLON 
750              127.50          09:04:56         00320273606TRLO1     XLON 
708              128.50          09:07:30         00320275230TRLO1     XLON 
474              128.50          09:07:30         00320275231TRLO1     XLON 
1320              130.00          09:08:54         00320276119TRLO1     XLON 
1184              130.50          09:08:54         00320276120TRLO1     XLON 
2451              130.00          09:09:07         00320276246TRLO1     XLON 
761              130.50          09:10:54         00320277375TRLO1     XLON 
761              130.00          09:15:40         00320280928TRLO1     XLON 
800              129.50          09:30:05         00320294022TRLO1     XLON 
753              129.00          09:34:48         00320296332TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.00          09:35:45         00320297123TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.00          10:14:31         00320312297TRLO1     XLON 
67               129.00          10:14:32         00320312298TRLO1     XLON 
2               129.00          10:14:32         00320312299TRLO1     XLON 
61               129.00          10:14:32         00320312300TRLO1     XLON 
979              129.00          10:14:59         00320312306TRLO1     XLON 
644              129.50          10:21:23         00320312442TRLO1     XLON 
7751              129.00          10:24:35         00320312505TRLO1     XLON 
2283              130.00          10:25:04         00320312527TRLO1     XLON 
784              129.50          10:25:18         00320312535TRLO1     XLON 
753              129.50          10:37:27         00320313048TRLO1     XLON 
755              129.50          10:52:33         00320313660TRLO1     XLON 
825              129.50          10:58:45         00320313845TRLO1     XLON 
788              129.50          11:11:27         00320314331TRLO1     XLON 
784              129.00          11:11:33         00320314358TRLO1     XLON 
8986              129.00          11:11:33         00320314346TRLO1     XLON 
2626              129.00          11:11:33         00320314347TRLO1     XLON 
295              129.00          11:11:33         00320314348TRLO1     XLON 
4493              129.00          11:11:33         00320314349TRLO1     XLON 
3               129.00          11:11:33         00320314350TRLO1     XLON 
4195              129.00          11:11:33         00320314351TRLO1     XLON 
298              129.00          11:11:33         00320314352TRLO1     XLON 
60               129.00          11:11:33         00320314353TRLO1     XLON 
22               129.00          11:11:33         00320314354TRLO1     XLON 
83               129.00          11:11:33         00320314355TRLO1     XLON 
1               129.00          11:11:33         00320314356TRLO1     XLON 
62               129.00          11:11:33         00320314357TRLO1     XLON 
5313              129.00          11:11:33         00320314359TRLO1     XLON 
677              130.00          11:51:22         00320315869TRLO1     XLON 
801              130.00          11:59:27         00320316106TRLO1     XLON 
786              130.00          12:14:50         00320316471TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          12:28:22         00320316938TRLO1     XLON 
801              130.00          12:35:20         00320317207TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          12:44:53         00320317516TRLO1     XLON 
801              130.00          12:48:13         00320317584TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          12:54:36         00320317696TRLO1     XLON 
801              130.00          13:04:09         00320317900TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:06:39         00320317998TRLO1     XLON 
681              130.00          13:24:40         00320318553TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:34:45         00320318923TRLO1     XLON 
486              129.50          13:34:45         00320318924TRLO1     XLON 
801              129.50          13:34:45         00320318925TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:34:45         00320318926TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:34:45         00320318927TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:34:45         00320318928TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:34:45         00320318929TRLO1     XLON 
801              129.50          13:34:45         00320318930TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          13:50:54         00320319473TRLO1     XLON 
646              130.00          14:14:10         00320320229TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          14:18:26         00320320340TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          14:30:22         00320320920TRLO1     XLON 
575              129.50          14:32:58         00320321112TRLO1     XLON 
63               129.50          14:32:58         00320321113TRLO1     XLON 
763              129.50          14:32:58         00320321114TRLO1     XLON 
763              129.50          14:32:58         00320321115TRLO1     XLON 
826              129.50          14:32:58         00320321116TRLO1     XLON 
8986              129.50          14:32:58         00320321110TRLO1     XLON 
5591              129.50          14:32:58         00320321111TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
