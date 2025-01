WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half Inc., (RHI), a global staffing and consulting firm, Wednesday, reported a net income of $54.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, with earnings per share of $0.53, down from $87.3 million and $0.83 per share in the prior year due to a decline in revenues.Adjusted income before income taxes for the quarter was $75.3 million, or 5.4% of revenue, compared to $120.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, in the same period of 2023. Combined segment income for the quarter was $70.5 million, or 5.1% of revenue, down from $114.2 million, or 7.8% of revenue, in the prior year.Quarterly service revenues fell to $1.38 billion, compared to $1.47 billion a year ago.RHI closed Wednesday's trading at $69.15 down 1.68 percent or $1.18 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX