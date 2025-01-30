WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems, Wednesday, financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with net income increasing by 24.9% to $146.3 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $117.1 million, or $0.72 per share, in the same quarter last year.Net revenues for the quarter were $752.9 million, up from $670.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 12.3% year-over-year growth.Operating expenses for the quarter were $293.7 million, an increase from $255.2 million in the fourth quarter last year, mainly driven by higher selling and administrative expenses. The company reported income from operations of $153.6 million, up from $124.3 million in the prior year.Teradyne reported an adjusted net income of $155.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, up 5% from $147.6 million, or $0.91 per share in the prior quarter.For the quarter ending December 31, 2024, the company declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share.TER closed Wednesday's trading at $122.05 up 0.09 percent or $0.11 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX