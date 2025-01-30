Protagonist Therapeutics: Protagonist to Host Investor Event with KOL Insights on Polycythemia Vera and the Hepcidin Mimetic Rusfertide in New York on February 6, 2025

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company")will host an in-person and virtual investor event on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET in New York. To register, click here.

The event will feature key opinion leader (KOL) insights from Andrew Kuykendall, MD (Moffitt Cancer Center) and Joseph Michael Scandura, MD, PhD (Weill Cornell Medicine), who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients with the rare chronic blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV) in the context of the opportunity for Rusfertide.

In addition, the event will review the Phase 2 PACIFIC data, the Phase 2 REVIVE data, and the Rusfertide Phase 3 VERIFY study design. The VERIFY topline results are expected in March 2025. In addition, company management will provide a brief snapshot of the commercial opportunity for Rusfertide.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. An informal lunch will be provided from 12:00-1:00 PM ET for in-person attendees, with an opportunity to meet the participants.

About Joseph Michael Scandura, MD, PhD

Joseph Michael Scandura, MD, PhD received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell Ithaca in 1987, and an MS in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in 1992. He completed the MD/PhD program in Biochemistry at Temple University in 1997. His doctoral work investigating critical interactions between platelets and coagulation factors led to three first-authored papers in Biochemistry. Following his residency in internal medicine-research track at Weill Medical College, New York Presbyterian Hospital from 1997-1999, Dr. Scandura did a Fellowship in Medical Oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center from 1999-2003. Dr. Scandura was appointed Instructor on the Leukemia Service at Memorial in 2003, and an Instructor in Clinical Medicine at Weill Medical College in 2004. He served as an inpatient attending on the Memorial Leukemia Service and outpatient Leukemia Clinic. In 2006, Dr. Scandura joined the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill/Cornell to serve in the Leukemia Program. He is Associate Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, and Associate Attending Physician at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Scandura contributes as attending physician on the inpatient clinical services for the Division and as covering physician for the Hematology/Oncology inpatients. He also maintains an ambulatory clinic in the Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Program in the outpatient department of the Division. Working collaboratively with other faculty members of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, he is helping to develop both sponsored research activities and the Leukemia Program.

About Andrew Kuykendall, MD

Andrew Kuykendall, MD is an Assistant Member at Moffitt Cancer Center in the Department of Malignant Hematology. He earned his MD from University of Florida College of Medicine and completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of South Florida and a subsequent Hematology and Medical Oncology fellowship at Moffitt Cancer Center/University of South Florida. He primarily focuses his clinical and research efforts on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), MDS/MPN overlap syndromes and systemic mastocytosis (SM) where he is dedicated to developing novel, disease-modifying therapies for these rare diseases. He is the primary investigator of numerous clinical trials and an active member of the MPN-Research Consortium - a collaborative effort aimed at improving therapeutic options for MPN patients by rationally and efficiently developing disease-modifying therapies.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113, formerly PN-235), is the first targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor, which underpins the inflammatory response in moderate-to-severe plaque PsO and other IL-23-mediated diseases. Icotrokinra binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells. Icotrokinra is licensed to Johnson & Johnson and is currently in Phase 3 development for psoriasis and is nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17, hepcidin mimetic, and anti-obesity programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of rusfertide, the timing of rusfertide clinical trial data, and timing of developments and announcements in our discovery programs. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreements with Janssen and Takeda, our ability to use and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

