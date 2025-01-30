TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank is negotiating to invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI. This move is part of a larger partnership that could result in the Japanese conglomerate spending over $40 billion on AI initiatives with the Microsoft-backed startup, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.The deal would make SoftBank OpenAI's largest investor, surpassing Microsoft, which has committed nearly $14 billion to date. However, due to Microsoft's earlier investment, SoftBank would hold a smaller stake in OpenAI's for-profit division, according to the report.This deal follows last week's announcement that the two companies would co-lead a joint venture to invest $100 billion in the Stargate project, a massive data center initiative endorsed by US President Donald Trump, with potential investments rising to $500 billion over the next four years.Additionally, SoftBank is negotiating to invest between $15 billion and $25 billion directly into OpenAI, on top of its more than $15 billion commitment to the Stargate project.Last week, leading technology companies have revealed plans to form a new company, named Stargate, with the goal of enhancing the AI infrastructure within the United States. Stargate intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States.OpenAI stated that the initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. SoftBank's Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners. The buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and the companies are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as they finalize definitive agreements, OpenAI said.As part of Stargate, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX