F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche reports strong 2024 results with 7% sales growth; fourth quarter marks third straight quarter of 9% growth

Basel, 30 January 2025
- Group sales grew by 7%1 at constant exchange rates (CER; 3% in CHF), driven by strong demand for both medicines and diagnostics.
- Excluding COVID-19, Group sales increased by 9%. COVID-19 will not adversely impact our results from 2025 onwards.
- The fourth quarter was the third consecutive quarter of 9% sales growth, highlighting the very positive momentum.
- Pharmaceuticals Division sales rose by 8% (excluding COVID-19 medicine: 9%) on growing demand for newer medicines; top growth drivers were Vabysmo (severe eye diseases), Phesgo (breast cancer), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) and Hemlibra (haemophilia A).
- Diagnostics Division sales increased by 4%, reflecting the base effect of the sales of COVID-19 tests in the prior-year period; strong momentum in the Diagnostics Division's base business continued with an increase of 8% due to higher demand for immunodiagnostic, pathology and molecular solutions.
- Core operating profit grew by 14% (8% in CHF), driven by higher sales, improved gross margin and effective cost management; core earnings per share rose by 7% (1% in CHF).
- Core earnings per share excluding the impact of the resolution of tax disputes in 2023 rose by 12%, exceeding the guidance for 2024.
- IFRS net income decreased by 19% (26% in CHF), mainly due to impairment charges to goodwill related to Flatiron Health and Spark Therapeutics.
- Operating free cash flow increased by 34% (CER) to CHF 20.1 billion.
- Highlights:
- Launch of cobas Mass Spec, a transformative innovation in mass spectrometry
- EU approval for Vabysmo prefilled syringe
- US acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application for Columvi combination
- Positive data on blood cancer medicines Columvi, Lunsumio and Polivy, eye medicine Vabysmo, Duchenne muscular dystrophy medicine Elevidys and breast cancer therapy Itovebi
- Acquisition of Poseida Therapeutics for a range of potentially first- and best-in-class cell therapies across oncology, immunology and neurology
- CE mark for new and updated molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems for enhanced laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities
- Board proposes dividend increase to CHF 9.70. If approved by shareholders, this would be the 38th consecutive dividend increase.
Outlook for 2025
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.
|Key figures
|CHF millions
|% change
|January-December
|2024
|2023
|At CER1
|In CHF
|Group sales
|60,495
|58,716
|7
|3
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|46,171
|44,265
|8
|4
|Diagnostics Division
|14,324
|14,451
|4
|-1
|Core operating profit
|20,823
|19,240
|14
|8
|Core EPS - diluted (CHF)
|18.80
|18.57
|7
|1
|IFRS net income
|9,187
|12,358
|-19
|-26
Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "2024 was a strong year for Roche. In the fourth quarter, we continued our very positive momentum for the third consecutive quarter with Group sales growth of 9% (CER). Core earnings per share exceeded the guidance raised at half year.
We are proud to have made a positive impact on patients' lives in 2024 with the launch of two new medicines - Itovebi for a hard-to-treat breast cancer and PiaSky for a serious blood disorder - as well as our new solution for continuous blood glucose monitoring and our innovative system for fully automated mass spectrometry.
Last year, we substantially strengthened our pipeline through the acceleration of internal key programmes and new partnerships and acquisitions such as Poseida Therapeutics for cell therapy in oncology and autoimmune diseases.
Roche is well positioned for future growth."
Group results
In 2024, Roche achieved sales growth of 7% (3% in CHF) to CHF 60.5 billion.
Core earnings per share rose by 12%, excluding the base effect of the resolution of tax disputes in 2023. Including this impact, core earnings per share increased by 7%.
The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies had a significant impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.
Strong demand for both pharmaceutical products and diagnostic solutions more than made up for the expected decline of CHF 1.1 billion in COVID-19-related sales and an impact of CHF 1.0 billion from the loss of exclusivity on Avastin (various types of cancer), Herceptin (breast and gastric cancer), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis), Esbriet (lung disease), Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19).
Core operating profit rose by 14% (8% in CHF) to CHF 20.8 billion, driven by higher sales, improved gross margin and effective cost management.
IFRS net income decreased by 19% (26% in CHF) to CHF 9.2 billion, mainly due to impairment charges to goodwill of CHF 3.2 billion related to Flatiron Health and Spark Therapeutics.
Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 8% to CHF 46.2 billion, with newer medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.
The top four growth drivers - Vabysmo, Phesgo, Ocrevus and Hemlibra - achieved total sales of CHF 16.9 billion. This represents a plus of CHF 3.3 billion at CER compared to 2023.
Vabysmo, launched in early 2022, continued to be a major growth driver, generating sales of CHF 3.9 billion on growing demand in all regions.
Sales of Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan, Esbriet, Lucentis and Actemra/RoActemra decreased by a combined CHF 1.0 billion (CER) due to the impact of loss of exclusivity. Sales of the COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve were minimal compared to sales in Japan of CHF 0.5 billion in 2023.
In the United States, sales rose by 9%. Vabysmo, Ocrevus, Xolair (allergies) and Polivy were the main growth drivers. This growth more than compensated for the decline in sales of Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and lower sales of medicines with expired patents.
Sales in Europe grew 8% as sales growth due to the continued rollout of Vabysmo and the uptake of Phesgo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) more than compensated for the decline in sales of medicines with expired patents, the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra sales and lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) due to ongoing conversion of patients to Phesgo.
In Japan, sales decreased by 16%, reflecting the base effect of Ronapreve sales in the first half of 2023 that did not reoccur in 2024. Excluding Ronapreve, sales in Japan fell by 2% as price cuts and biosimilar and generic erosion more than offset the growth in sales of Phesgo, Vabysmo and Hemlibra.
Sales in the International region grew by 17%, led by China, Canada and Brazil. In China, sales rose by 6%, driven by continued sales growth of Perjeta, Alecensa (early-stage lung cancer) and Avastin as well as higher sales of Xofluza (influenza) and the rollout of Polivy.
The Diagnostics Division'sbase business sales increased by 8%, led by the increased demand for immunodiagnostic products and by higher sales of clinical chemistry tests, advanced staining solutions and companion diagnostics.
Overall, the Diagnostics Division reported sales growth of 4% to CHF 14.3 billion, reflecting the anticipated drop in demand for COVID-19-related products (sales of CHF 0.2 billion in 2024 compared to CHF 0.8 billion in 2023).
Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased by 5%, driven by higher sales of immunodiagnostic products, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions. In North America, there was growth in the underlying base business across customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific decreased by 5% as higher sales of immunodiagnostic products were offset by the expected drop in demand for COVID-19-related tests.
Pharmaceuticals Division: pipeline
With 71 new molecular entities (NMEs) and a total of 122 projects, Roche has a promising pipeline with a wide variety of therapeutic approaches.
Pharmaceuticals research and development (R&D) expenditure grew by 1% to CHF 11.1 billion (Group R&D: 1% to CHF 13.0 billion). Oncology remained the primary area for R&D, with substantial investments also in the areas of immunology and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism.
Pharmaceuticals: key developments
|Compound
|Milestone
|Regulatory
|Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
|Vabysmo prefilled syringe (PFS) is now approved in the EU for three retinal conditions that can cause blindness
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-13b), 13 December 2024
|Columvi
Blood cancer
|FDA accepts supplemental Biologics License Application for Columvi combination for people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-05), 5 December 2024
|Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs
|Itovebi
Breast cancer
|Itovebi demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit in a certain type of HR-positive advanced breast cancer
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-01-28), 28 January 2025
|Elevidys
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Roche announces new results from EMBARK, demonstrating significant sustained benefits of Elevidys in ambulatory individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-01-27), 27 January 2025
|Prasinezumab
Parkinson's disease
|Phase IIb study of prasinezumab misses primary endpoint, but suggests possible benefit in early-stage Parkinson's disease
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-19), 19 December 2024
|Columvi/
Lunsumio
Blood cancer
|New and updated data for fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio presented at annual meeting of American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2024 reinforce their potential to improve outcomes for people with lymphoma
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-10), 10 December 2024
|Polivy
Blood cancer
|Five-year results confirm Polivy combination therapy as new standard of care for previously untreated aggressive lymphoma
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-08), 8 December 2024
|Tiragolumab
Lung cancer
|Roche reports update on phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study results
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-11-26), 26 November 2024
|Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
|Vabysmo improves vision in under-represented populations with DME in a first-of-its-kind study
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-10-18), 18 October 2024
|Other
|Poseida Therapeutics tender offer
|Roche purchases shares in tender offer for Poseida Therapeutics
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-01-08), 8 January 2025
|Poseida Therapeutics tender offer
|Roche commences tender offer for all shares of Poseida Therapeutics for USD 9.00 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right for up to USD 4.00 per share in cash
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-09), 9 December 2024
|Poseida Therapeutics acquisition
|Roche enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics, including cell therapy candidates and related platform technologies
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-11-26b), 26 November 2024
|Itovebi
Breast cancer
|NEJM publishes landmark phase III results for Itovebi, showing more than doubling of progression-free survival in a certain type of HR-positive advanced breast cancer
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-10-31), 31 October 2024
Pharmaceuticals sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January-December
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|At CER
|In CHF
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|46,171
|44,265
|100.0
|100.0
|8
|4
|United States
|24,774
|23,259
|53.7
|52.5
|9
|7
|Europe
|8,832
|8,306
|19.1
|18.8
|8
|6
|Japan
|2,874
|3,745
|6.2
|8.5
|-16
|-23
|International*
|9,691
|8,955
|21.0
|20.2
|17
|8
*Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
|Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals
|Total
|United States
|Europe
|Japan
|International
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis
|6,744
|9
|4,819
|5
|1,306
|14
|-
|-
|619
|29
|Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|4,503
|12
|2,654
|9
|926
|11
|367
|8
|556
|41
|Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO)
|3,864
|68
|2,940
|57
|622
|128
|125
|40
|177
|168
|Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy
|3,640
|0
|1,763
|-7
|863
|4
|380
|0
|634
|23
|Perjeta3
Breast cancer
|3,616
|1
|1,345
|3
|646
|-15
|116
|-40
|1,509
|15
|Actemra/RoActemra3
RA, COVID-19
|2,645
|5
|1,331
|11
|658
|-14
|309
|9
|347
|19
|Xolair3
Asthma
|2,470
|16
|2,470
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kadcyla3
Breast cancer
|1,998
|7
|765
|3
|564
|-1
|98
|5
|571
|23
|Phesgo
Breast cancer
|1,740
|62
|570
|38
|738
|40
|136
|**
|296
|111
|Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|1,631
|18
|588
|19
|572
|14
|93
|10
|378
|25
|Alecensa
Lung cancer
|1,548
|7
|525
|15
|284
|-1
|198
|3
|541
|7
|Herceptin3
Breast and gastric cancer
|1,381
|-11
|265
|-18
|303
|-13
|14
|-50
|799
|-6
|MabThera/Rituxan3
Blood cancer, RA
|1,379
|-13
|842
|-13
|150
|-15
|17
|-25
|370
|-10
|Avastin3
Various cancer types
|1,233
|-17
|383
|-19
|85
|-11
|197
|-32
|568
|-10
|Activase/TNKase3
Cardiac diseases
|1,202
|5
|1,140
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62
|5
|Polivy
Blood cancer
|1,121
|39
|568
|70
|192
|13
|198
|-4
|163
|76
|Gazyva/Gazyvaro3
Blood cancer
|910
|16
|463
|20
|245
|9
|29
|-15
|173
|23
|Pulmozyme3
Cystic fibrosis
|455
|4
|303
|2
|73
|-3
|1
|21
|78
|22
|CellCept3
Immunosuppressant
|399
|7
|23
|-22
|124
|2
|40
|-3
|212
|17
|Mircera3
Anaemia related to kidney disease
|397
|-3
|-
|-
|42
|-3
|38
|-23
|317
|1
** Over 500%
DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis
Diagnostics: key developments
|Product
|Milestone
|cobas liat STI multiplex assay panels
Sexually transmitted infections
|Roche receives FDA clearance with CLIA waiver for cobas liat molecular tests to diagnose sexually transmitted infections at the point of care
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-01-22), 22 January 2025
|cobas Mass Spec
|Roche transforms mass spectrometry diagnostics with launch of cobas Mass Spec solution
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-18), 18 December 2024
|cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0
Various tests
|Roche receives CE mark for new molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems upgrade, enhancing laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-12-13), 13 December 2024
|Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel
Alzheimer's disease
|Roche presents new data at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, demonstrating its growing momentum in diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2024-10-31b), 31 October 2024
Diagnostics sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January-December
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|At CER
|In CHF
|Diagnostics Division
|14,324
|14,451
|100.0
|100.0
|4
|-1
|Customer Areas4
|Core Lab
|8,004
|7,750
|55.9
|53.6
|8
|3
|Molecular Lab5
|2,590
|2,567
|18.1
|17.8
|4
|1
|Near Patient Care6
|2,167
|2,746
|15.1
|19.0
|-17
|-21
|Pathology Lab
|1,563
|1,388
|10.9
|9.6
|17
|13
|Regions
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|4,822
|4,768
|33.7
|33.0
|5
|1
|North America
|4,335
|4,173
|30.3
|28.9
|6
|4
|Asia-Pacific
|4,099
|4,496
|28.6
|31.1
|-5
|-9
|Latin America
|1,068
|1,014
|7.4
|7.0
|22
|5
More information on Roche performance in 2024:
- 2024 Finance Report (http://roche.com/fb24e.pdf)
- 2024 Annual Report (http://roche.com/ar24e.pdf)
- 2024 presentation (http://roche.com/irp250130-a.pdf)
- Appendix with tables (http://roche.com/appendix-tables-fy-2024.pdf)
About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References
[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2023) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.
[2] Pharmaceuticals Division base business: excluding COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve.
Diagnostics Division base business: excluding COVID-19-related products.
[3] Products launched before 2015.
[4] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.
Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.
Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices and directly with patients, including integrated personalised diabetes management.
Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.
[5] Sales in the Molecular Lab customer area include sales from the Foundation Medicine business, which moved under the responsibility of the Diagnostics Division from the Pharmaceuticals Division effective 1 January 2024. The comparative information for 2023 has been restated accordingly.
[6] Sales in the new Near Patient Care customer area include sales from Diabetes Care and the Point of Care business, both previously shown as separate customer areas. The comparative information for 2023 has been restated accordingly.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.
