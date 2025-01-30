ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swiss technology company, on Thursday reported higher profit, revenues and orders in its fourth quarter.Further, the Board of Directors has decided to propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.90 per share, up from CHF 0.87 in the previous year.The company also intends to launch a new larger share buyback program of up to $1.5 billion, running until January 28, 2026.Looking ahead, in the first quarter of 2025, ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digit range and Operational EBITA margin to be broadly stable, year-on-year.In full-year 2025, the company projects a positive book-to-bill, comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digit range and the Operational EBITA margin to improve year-on-year.Morten Wierod, CEO, said, 'I expect 2025 to be another year of progress, where we further build on the ABB Way and our strong market positions.'For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to ABB grew 7 percent to $987 million from last year's $921 million. Basic earnings per share were $0.54, up 7 percent from prior year's $0.50.Income from operations grew 5 percent from last year to $1.17 billion. Operational EBITA grew 8 percent year-over-year to $1.43 billion, and margin improved to 16.7% from 16.3 percent a year ago.Revenues for the quarter increased 4 percent to $8.59 billion from prior year's $8.25 billion. Comparable revenue growth was 5%.Orders increased 6 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent on a comparable basis to $8.09 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX