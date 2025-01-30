HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK), a Finnish lender, on Thursday reported a rise in net profit for the fourth quarter. However, the bank recorded a decline in net interest income.For the three-month period to December 2024, the company reported a net profit of 1.129 billion euros, or 0.32 euros per share, higher than 1.106 billion euros, or 0.31 euros per share, registered for the same period last year. Operating profit stood at 1.467 billion euros as against last year's 1.415 billion euros.Profit before loan losses was 1.521 billion euros, compared with 1.498 billion euros in 2023. Total operating income improved to 2.955 billion euros from the previous year's 2.915 billion euros.Net interest income was 1.854 billion euros, lesser than 1.946 billion euros a year ago, due to policy rate reductions. Net fee and commission income increased to 825 million euros from last year's 763 million euros.Net insurance result stood at 69 million euros as against 40 million euros in 2023. Net result from items at fair value also moved up to 201 million euros from 154 million euros last year.Total lending was 329 billion euros as of December 2024, higher than 324 billion euros as of December 2023. As of December 2024, total deposits also increased to 215.4 billion euros from 202.6 billion euros as of December 2023.For the full year, the Board has proposed a dividend of 0.94 euro per share, higher than 0.92 euro per share of 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX