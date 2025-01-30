TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ), a Japanese optical, imaging, and industrial products maker, on Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was 58.54 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 80.57 billion yen.Operating loss was 16.88 billion yen, compared to profit of 115.99 billion yen a year ago.Net sales grew 9 percent to 1.27 trillion yen from last year's 1.16 trillion yen.Looking ahead, Canon projects full-year consolidated net sales of 4.74 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%.Operating profit would be 519.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 85.5%; and net income attributable would be 364.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 127.5%.In 2025, which is also the final year of Phase VI of the Excellent Global Corporation Plan, Canon aims to further improve profitability and expects record sales for the second consecutive year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX