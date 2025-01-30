Das Instrument 9HX SE0011167170 FREEMELT HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2025The instrument 9HX SE0011167170 FREEMELT HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2025Das Instrument 5QT US0063513081 ADAMS RES. EN. INC.DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2025The instrument 5QT US0063513081 ADAMS RES. EN. INC.DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2025Das Instrument 1KR GB0008220112 DS SMITH PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2025The instrument 1KR GB0008220112 DS SMITH PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2025Das Instrument 123F DE000A2P4HL9 123FAHRSCHULE SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2025The instrument 123F DE000A2P4HL9 123FAHRSCHULE SE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2025Das Instrument EEP LU1291091228 BNPPE.-F.E./N.D.E.UEQDDIS ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2025The instrument EEP LU1291091228 BNPPE.-F.E./N.D.E.UEQDDIS ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2025